The National – Digital ID system is a serious threat to civil liberties

On September 26, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that it will be mandatory to use digital ID to prove your “right to work” in the UK. But if it indeed comes to fruition, Starmer’s “Brit Card” will be far more than an app on your phone – it will usher in a new era of mass surveillance and do irreparable damage to our civil liberties.

Positioning this requirement as a tool to combat illegal migration is a red herring. We already have to prove our right to work when we get a job – British citizens tend to use physical documents like passports or National Insurance numbers and legal migrants use their eVisa. Proponents of digital ID argue that a mandatory digital ID would make it more difficult to live and work in the UK, by exposing employers who have not complied with the checks and targeting immigration enforcement resources towards them. But it is ludicrous to suggest that employers who do not currently comply with “right-to-work checks” and operate “off-the-books” will suddenly change their mind because the rest of the country is mandated to use state-issued ID. In practice, it will drive unauthorised migrants further into the shadows, into more precarious work and unsafe housing.

While this is currently being proposed as a “right-to-work” check, mandatory ID schemes are highly susceptible to expansion beyond their original purpose. Indeed, the Government is already salivating at the idea that a digital ID could be used for online shopping, voting and detecting welfare fraud. Historically, ID schemes have repeatedly been proposed to solve the moral panic of the day – be it bigamy, football hooliganism or terrorism. In reality, there is very little evidence that they will achieve these aims, while the hugely disproportionate threats to civil liberties makes them difficult to justify.

Digital ID systems can be uniquely harmful to privacy, equality and civil liberties. They would allow the state to amass vast amounts of personal information about the public in centralised government databases. By linking government records through a unique single identifier, digital ID systems would make it very easy to build up a comprehensive picture of an individual’s life. Currently, cross-departmental data sharing is slowed down through data silos, but what is lost in efficiency is preserved by safeguarding against excessive data-sharing. For example, what I share with my GP may be different to what I might want to share with the police when reporting a crime, and HMRC doesn’t need to know my GCSE results in order for me to pay my taxes. It is perfectly reasonable that we should want to limit who can know what about us. Just because the state administers public services, it doesn’t mean it should have a full view of our lives available at all times

We have been sold the line that we are all more willing to carry digital ID today than we were 20 years ago, as we are now accustomed to handing over our personal data to big tech companies. However, the relationship between the citizen and the state is far different from our relationship to private companies, whose services we can choose to use or reject. To resign ourselves to the idea that just because big tech “knows more about us than we know about ourselves”, we should permit the state to infringe on our private lives with similar zeal, would be defeatist. There is no reason to accept a digital ID system which would accumulate power in the hands of the state with very few benefits for citizens.

While some members of the public may feel comfortable with this Government introducing a mandatory digital ID, they should be alert to the reality that, once built, these types of systems are difficult to dismantle. That means that future governments – which may have less interest in preserving rights or the rule of law – will also have access to vast amounts of our personal data which can be stored, amalgamated and searched.

Digital ID systems also lend themselves to exclusion. While all of us are likely to be asked to identify ourselves more often as we go about our daily lives, in practice, it is likely to be minoritised groups who are asked to prove they have the right to be here more often than others.

Making basic services accessible only through a single online point of failure will also lead to people being shut out from essential services when these systems fail or are inaccessible. The eVisa system that is compulsory for more than four million migrants has produced a raft of errors, leaving people stranded at the border, unable to start new jobs and wrongfully receiving medical bills.

With little to gain and so much to lose, the opposition to ID cards is not surprising. More than a million people have already signed the parliamentary petition opposing the policy. Politicians from the left, right and centre have been quick to condemn Starmer’s announcement, and public opinion polling is rapidly tilting against digital ID. The Government should take heed of the public’s opposition and quit while they’re ahead – before spending more time and money going down this route that leads to nowhere.

– Jasleen Chaggar, Legal and Policy Officer The National – Digital ID system is a serious threat to civil liberties

