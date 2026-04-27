The Spectator – A social media ban for kids puts all our privacy at risk

Monitoring and managing children’s internet use is vital to keeping them safe. But children’s online safety includes more than protection from harmful content or addictive algorithms – it includes their cybersecurity, data protection and freedom of expression as well.

Since the introduction of the Online Safety Act, there have been many examples of just how vulnerable age-verification platforms are to data breaches and cyberattacks. Only this week, the government confirmed that the medical details of 500,000 participants of Biobank, one of the UK’s landmark scientific programmes, were offered for sale in China after a massive data leak. This data included full body scans, medical records and even DNA sequences. The mass gathering of biometric and ID information by age-verification platforms would mean that similar breaches, now on a national scale, would become more common. One can only imagine the devastating impact of such a breach on national security and democracy itself.

Rather than taking these risks seriously, it is all too likely that the government will present a national digital ID system as a ‘safer’ alternative. But any giant database full of sensitive ID information is simply a honeypot for hackers and hostile states.

It really is remarkable, watching hundreds of parliamentarians talk about how dangerous it is when children put personal information about themselves online and then, in the same breath, create a system that asks everyone in Britain to do just that. Even if banning social media would benefit children – which an alliance of 42 children’s charities and bereaved parents strongly dispute – the truth is there is simply no privacy-friendly way in which it can be done.