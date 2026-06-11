The Telegraph – Labour’s spyware plan for phones is straight out of North Korea

Who wouldn’t want children to be protected from explicit and nude imagery on their phones? The Prime Minister’s threat to tech companies this week that they must take action to prevent children seeing adult content or face punitive new laws is a strong political sell. But the policy is not quite what it says on the tin.

The technological reality of Sir Keir Starmer’s demand is extraordinary: that every smartphone in Britain must be child-locked. That means two enormous changes for every one of us: first, our phones will restrict our internet access to child-friendly content only, and second, government-mandated AI software will constantly monitor our messages, video calls and photo albums for verboten activity.

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH