The Telegraph – The Government has grown too comfortable with censorship

The Government’s control over information available to the public is tightening. The rise of censorship and narrative control for our “safety” is one of the most disturbing trends to emerge in modern politics – and unless there is a course correction, it risks becoming a permanent feature of public life.

The Government is now reportedly planning to “crackdown” on private media companies and promote BBC News, ITV and Channel 4 news content across social media. Hand-picking broadcasters to be artificially boosted for public viewership smacks of manipulation over what the public can read, watch, and ultimately think.

And this is just the latest in an onslaught of online information control plans. Recently, the Government quietly introduced new powers for Ofcom to “crackdown” on social media companies during a crisis. Responding to incidents like disorder outside migrant hotels and the Belfast riots, the powers will force foreign tech companies to police Briton’s speech online even more rigorously than usual. Companies will also have to open a direct channel to law enforcement, lending weight to concerns that the Government increasingly sees big tech as an extension of the state. Police forces will be invited to direct the companies to censorship action – despite the fact that many recent “crises” in our country arise from the public losing trust in the police, whether in the case of Sarah Everard or Henry Nowak. Ofcom has admitted that these powers will push platforms to develop a crisis response that “prioritises speech of moderation over accuracy” resulting in “false positives” – that is, lawful speech being wrongly removed. Ofcom accepts that, given the nature of crises, such wrongly censored speech will include “the most highly protected forms of expression” spanning religion, political speech, and journalism and will “adversely impact users’ rights” to free speech – but maintains it is simply better to prioritise safety.

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