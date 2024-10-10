Big Brother Watch responds to publication of Government’s Employment Rights Bill

Commenting on the publication of the Government’s new Employment Rights Bill, Susannah Copson, Legal and Policy Officer at Big Brother Watch said:

“It’s disappointing to see Labour backtracking on their commitment to protect workers from intrusive surveillance in the Employment Rights Bill. The rising use of ‘bossware’ to obsessively track employees is devastating for the privacy, health and fair treatment of workers and it must be reined in. Only two weeks ago Big Brother Watch published a set of recommendations, supported by a number of major trade unions, which the Government should adopt in order to protect workers from these threats.

If the Government is serious about safeguarding workers’ rights, they must take the opportunity presented in this Bill to tackle the unique dangers posed by high-tech surveillance.”

You can find a copy of Big Brother Watch’s Bossware report here.

