BBC – Anti-knife crime activist misidentified by facial recognition

Shaun Thompson, an anti-knife crime activist, was misidentified by facial recognition, interrogated & threatened with arrest. He is now bringing a legal challenge jointly with Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, to stop facial recognition in the UK.

“When I asked what I was wanted for, they said, ‘that’s what we’re here to find out'”, Mr Thompson said.

Madeleine Stone, senior advocacy officer for Big Brother Watch said:

“There are no specific laws on the use of facial recognition, they’re really writing their own rules on how they use it.”

“Shaun’s legal challenge is such an important opportunity for the government and the police to take stock of how this technology is spreading across London in a really unaccountable fashion.” BBC – ‘Facial recognition tech mistook me for wanted man’

