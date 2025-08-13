BBC – Government announced unprecedented facial recognition expansion

UK police forces will get access to ten new live facial recognition vans, the government has announced. The seven police forces with access to this equipment are Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, Bedfordshire, Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley and Hampshire.

Privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch have said this is a “significant expansion of the surveillance state.” Big Brother Watch is currently supporting an anti-knife crime community worker in a landmark legal challenge against the Metropolitan Police’s use of this technology after he was wrongly stopped and detained.

The group’s interim director Rebecca Vincent said: “The Home Office must scrap its plans to roll out further live facial recognition capacity until robust legislative safeguards are established.”

