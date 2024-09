Hampshire Police have begun trialling live facial recognition surveillance – turning innocent people into walking ID cards. Privacy and civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch have responded saying that this is a “dangerously authoritarian surveillance” technology.

MPs and peers across parties signed a pledge to urgently stop the use of this tech in 2023 and an online petition by Big Brother Watch has gained close to 50,000 signatures.

BBC – Police begin facial recognition pilot

