The policing minister has promised a new legal framework for the use of live facial recognition in public spaces after a public consultation showed significant levels of concern about its use. Commenting on the use of live facial recognition Jasleen Chaggar, senior legal and policy officer, said:

This technology “is treating everyone who walks by as a suspect by default – you have to prove that you’re not someone that the police is looking for.

“The way in which facial recognition technology works is it’s an indiscriminate tool which scans the face of every single person who walks by the camera. And that’s doing something that’s fundamentally un-British, because in this country you have the presumption of innocence.

“Thousands of people have expressed their objection to the use of this technology and the government have sat on those responses for over six months. All the while, facial recognition has been rolled out in train stations and Tube stations and shops and supermarkets across the country.

“We all want serious criminals off the street, but this technology puts the burden of policing on law-abiding citizens.

“Why should people who have done absolutely nothing to arouse the suspicion of the authorities have their identity biometrically checked, in a way that’s as sensitive as giving away your fingerprints or your DNA, just as they go about their daily lives?”

BBC – Minister pledges facial recognition law ‘safeguards’

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