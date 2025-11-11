BBC – Live facial recognition to be deployed in Leeds for the first time

West Yorkshire Police are set to use live facial recognition in Leeds for the first time. Jasleen Chaggar, legal and policy officer at Big Brother Watch said:

“We all want serious crimes to be caught, but that doesn’t mean that you need to introduce disproportionate and rights-infringing technology,”

“If the police said, ‘we’re going to take a cheek swab of everyone on the high street just to check that they’re not who we’re looking for’, the public would rightly be outraged.” –

BBC – First facial recognition vans deployed in Leeds

