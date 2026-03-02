BBC – Met police to trial Orwellian face scanning app

The Metropolitan Police are set to start a 6-month trial of Operator-Initiated Facial Recognition (OIFR) technology using a mobile phone app. Civil liberties campaigners have warned that “a vast array of personal records” could be accessed through the technology.

Jasleen Chaggar at Big Brother Watch, said “Placing a tool in the hand of officers which can lift the veil of anonymity in public in a matter of seconds by simply pointing a phone at a face is a disaster for civil liberties.”

She added, “the Met has a history of rolling out facial recognition so-called ‘pilots’ that quietly become permanent fixtures – they must immediately halt OIFR trials until the Home Office bring forward clear laws that strictly limit and safeguard against its everyday use.”

BBC – Police to trial handheld facial recognition devices

Guardian – Met police to pilot facial recognition identity checks, mayor confirms

Telegraph – Met to use handheld facial recognition cameras for first time

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH