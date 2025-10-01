BBC – Police unit continues recording identities of FOI requests, abandoning transparency reforms

The central referral unit for the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has abandoned its pledge to stop recording the identities of people making Freedom of Information (FOI) requests. The laws include an applicant blind principle, under which everyone should receive the same level and quality of response, whether it is their first request or they use the act regularly.

The promised reforms have now been abandoned after further consultation, prompting campaigners to call for an external investigation.

Jake Hurfurt, the head of research and investigations at campaign group Big Brother Watch, has filed a request to investigate the unit further, addressed to the Information Commissioner personally.

“There is a real danger that linking a name to a request could have an impact on the response, even unintentionally, especially when there is an obvious link to a frequent FOI requester, such as a journalist or campaign group.”

