BBC – Welsh man falsely accused of theft by a shop using facial recognition

A Welsh man was falsely accused of theft by a shop using live facial recognition surveillance. Big Brother Watch’s legal and policy officer said:

“Any one of us could find ourselves misidentified by live facial recognition systems and have to prove our innocence against an algorithm that has wrongfully labelled us as a thief.”

“Levelling criminal accusations against people and blacklisting them without any threshold of investigation, due process or right to appeal has created a zone of privatised policing replete with shocking injustices.”

BBC – Man ‘branded a thief’ after shop’s facial recognition error

