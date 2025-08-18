BBC – Wrongly accused of being a fraudster at a shop using facial recognition

Mr Craig Hadley was wrongly accused of being a fraudster at a Rotherham Sports Direct shop using facial recognition supplied by Facewatch. Big Brother Watch, a group campaigning against the use of this technology in shops, expressed grave concerns regarding privacy and civil liberties. Madeleine Stone, the group’s senior advocacy officer said:
“You could be blacklisted from your local shops, placed on a secret watchlist, and that information is shared in all the shops in your area,” she said.
“There is not necessarily any evidence of wrongdoing and there is no due process.
“Many people have been really impacted by this.”
.