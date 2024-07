Islington Council has joined Newham and Haringey in rejecting Met Police’s use of Orwellian live facial recognition technology in public spaces.

Mark Johnson, advocacy manager for Big Brother Watch said: “Both the Met Commissioner and the Home Secretary should take note that communities in areas where this technology has been used are rejecting live facial recognition.”

Biometric Update – London district calls on police to stop live facial recognition use

