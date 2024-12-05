Computer Weekly – Met Police is challenged on its claim of getting community support for facial recognition

Met Police is challenged on its claim of getting support from the “majority of residents” on facial recognition use in local communities.

Point out the lack of detail in the Met Police’s Community Impact Assessment, Jake Hurfurt, head of research and investigations at Big Brother Watch said, “it doesn’t demonstrate very good engagement at all.”

“We’re in conversation with councillors and a lot of them aren’t happy,” he added.

