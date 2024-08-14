Daily Mail – Facial recognition fears loom over Police Scotland’s new tech

Police Scotland are planning to use a new technology called BriefCam to search images from CCTV footage for object identification purposes. Privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch are raising the alarm about the technology as it could potentially be used for facial recognition which is largely debated to be an intrusive, privacy-eroding surveillance technology.

Jake Hurfurt, head of research and investigations at Big Brother Watch said:

‘Police Scotland must be very careful to ensure that it is only used when necessary and steps are taken to protect the public’s privacy, as otherwise we face this kind of technology becoming normalised and creeping further into our daily lives.’

