Financial Times – Met police use of live facial recognition skyrockets

This year, the Met Police deployed live facial recognition 4 times more than in the last 3 years combined. The eye-watering expansion of this Orwellian tech “poses one of the most severe threats to privacy in a generation,” says Silkie Carlo of privacy and civil liberties NGO Big Brother Watch.

Carlo is now taking joint legal action against the Met’s use of this technology along with Shawn Thompson, a London-based anti-knife crime activist following a wrongful stop by facial recognition cameras.

Financial Times – Met police use of facial recognition in London surges

