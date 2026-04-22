GB News – Man hauled to court after facial recognition mistook him for someone else

A roofer was hauled to court after facial recognition mistook him for someone else. He was wrongly arrested at a live facial recognition deployment, held in custody for 24 hours and taken to court before getting his name cleared.

Jack Coulson of Big Brother Watch said:

“It used to be ‘computer says no’, now it’s ‘computer says arrest’.

The police are making up their own rules and experimenting on the public.

This is not about keeping the public safe from the most dangerous criminals.

An innocent man has been dragged to the dock for decor. We are calling on the police to come clean about how many innocent people they have put onto watchlists and how many they have incorrectly arrested. A moratorium is needed until the government steps-in with legislation to protect the British public from this Orwellian overreach.” GB News – Police slammed for ‘Orwellian overreach’ as facial recognition cameras wrongfully identifies 59-year-old man The Sun – AI BLUNDER Roofer, 59, arrested after facial recognition cameras wrongly identified him as bloke who stole £300 of IKEA furniture

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH