The Guardian – Innocent people are being wrongly placed on facial recognition watchlists

Shops using facial recognition have placed innocent people on watchlists for ‘malicious reasons’, a whistleblower who worked as a security guard at a shop using Facewatch software reveals.

Over the past year, privacy and civil liberties group Big Brother Watch said that they have been in contact with 21 innocent people who were wrongly flagged as criminals by shops using this technology.

It is not just shops using this technology. UK police forces have also been using live facial recognition. The Met Police has been pushing the UK data watchdog to delay an independent investigation into the force’s use of facial recognition.

Guardian – AI facial recognition oversight lagging far behind technology, watchdogs warn

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