Independent – Starmer’s facial recognition expansion plans rejected by rights and racial justice groups

Privacy and civil liberties NGO Big Brother Watch have brought together 30 rights & racial justice groups urging the PM to rethink plans to expand the use of live facial recognition.

The letter said: “In times of crisis, upholding the rule of law is paramount – however, live facial recognition operates in a legal and democratic vacuum, and it is our view that its use for public surveillance is not compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.”

Independent – Starmer plan to expand facial recognition technology after far-right riots condemned by charities

