ITV News – Manchester woman falsely placed on a facial recognition watchlist calls for ban

Ms Danielle Horan was wrongly blacklisted from a Home Bargains shop after she was falsely added to a facial recognition watchlist. Big Brother Watch’s Madeleine Stone said on Good Morning Britain:

“Danielle’s story shows how it can go wrong, and she is just one of dozens of people who have got in touch saying they’ve been misidentified or wrongly flagged as criminals when they’re totally innocent.”

“That accusation of criminality, which was false in this case, is actually shared with all of the shops in your area… So you are potentially looking being blacklisted from all of your local food shops in your local area without understanding why.”

ITV News – Manchester woman falsely accused of shoplifting calls for ban of AI recognition cameras

