Mail Online – Privacy campaigners call on Justice Secretary Angela Constance to stop facial recognition

Police Scotland plans to join England and Wales in deploying dystopian live facial recognition. In response to this, the privacy and civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch organised a joint letter with other digital rights groups calling on Justice Secretary Angela Constance to drop these plans.

In addition to Big Brother Watch, Liberty, ­Privacy International, Open Rights Group, Race ­Equality First, Defend Digital Me, Statewatch and Stopwatch have signed this joint letter.

“We urge the Scottish Government to reconsider its plans to adopt this dystopian technology and instead adopt an approach which respects the rights to privacy and free expression, as well as the rights of those marginalised groups who are most affected by the use of this technology”, the letter said.

