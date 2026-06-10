Metro – Sports Direct facial recognition error wrongly flags innocent woman as a thief

A woman was wrongly accused by Sports Direct store managers of being a thief after her face was identified by the store’s Facewatch facial recognition system. The system’s record said that she had stolen a pair of shoes the year before.

Jasleen Chaggar, from Big Brother Watch, said: “It’s the stuff of Kafkaesque nightmares to be trapped in a maze of bureaucracy and forced to hand over even more personal data just to be told the accusation.

The idea that we are all one facial recognition mistake away from being falsely accused of a crime, thrown out of a store and blacklisted without explanation should send a shiver down the spine.”

Metro – Mum wrongly accused of being a thief in Sports Direct by facial recognition cameras

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