Scottish Daily Mail – Police Scotland warned facial recognition would put privacy rights of Scots at risk

Police Scotland are examining potential use of facial recognition in the country. But Madeleine Stone of Big Brother Watch warns about the implications of this technology on our privacy and civil liberties. She said:

“At a time when liberal democracies around the world are banning and scaling back the use of this Orwellian technology, exploring intrusive AI-powered surveillance would be a step backwards for rights and would pit the privacy of millions of Scots at risk.”

Scottish Daily Mail – Cops: Crooks can evade spy cameras just by covering up their faces

