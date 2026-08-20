STV News – Campaigners slam Scottish police watchdog’s demands for more facial recognition

The Scottish Police Watchdog is calling on police forces to use drones and facial recognition technology at football matches.

Jack Coulson said: “The SNP conference passed a resolution opposing live facial recognition, and almost half of Scots say they would feel uncomfortable with its use. The people decide what their civil liberties mean in practice. The Chief Inspector has no democratic right to proclaim this technology is a when, not an if.

The Inspector urged Police Scotland to ‘be ambitious’. If ambition is infringing Scots’ rights and building an Orwellian state surveillance infrastructure, we should be very worried.”

STV News – Police urged to consider facial recognition to tackle crime and football violence

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