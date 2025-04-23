The Grocer – Asda hit by over 5,400 complaints against facial recognition trial

Asda’s been hit by some 5,400 complaints against their live facial recognition trial across five stores in Greater Manchester. As a part of a #StopAsdaSpying campaign organised by privacy and civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, the supermarket is facing backlash from the public for scanning shoppers’ faces using intrusive surveillance technology. The group’s senior advocacy officer Madeleine Stone said:

“Asda is adding customers to a secret watchlist with no due process, meaning people could be blacklisted from their local shop despite being innocent.

Facial recognition has well-documented issues with accuracy and bias, and has already led to distressing and embarrassing cases of innocent shoppers being publicly branded as shoplifters.”

