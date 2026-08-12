The Guardian – Facial recognition cameras to be installed in Oxford Street

Jasleen Chaggar, Senior Legal and Policy Officer at Big Brother Watch said, “innocent Londoners who are not suspected of any crime by the police should be able to wander around public spaces without identifying themselves to the authorities.”

The Guardian – Live facial recognition cameras to be used on UK’s busiest shopping street

The Times – Face recognition cameras to scan Oxford Street, Sadiq Khan suggests

The Standard – Faces of Oxford Street shoppers to be scanned in hunt for wanted crime suspects

Reclaim the Net – Khan Approves Oxford Street Live Facial Recognition