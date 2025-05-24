The Guardian – Facial recognition subjecting innocent people to “lengthy and aggressive” police stops

Live facial recognition cameras are subjecting innocent people to “lengthy, humiliating & aggressive police stops”, Madeleine Stone of Big Brother Watch told the Guardian.

This includes young black school children and a black anti-knife crime activist, Shaun Thompson. Shaun, part of the Streetfathers group, was wrongly stopped by facial recognition cameras in London one evening after a shift.

He is now taking legal action against police use of this technology with support from Big Brother Watch.

The Guardian – Valuable tool or cause for alarm? Facial ID quietly becoming part of police's arsenal

