The Guardian – Campaigners slam Keir Starmer’s plan for expanding the use of facial recognition

Keir Starmer wants to expand Orwellian facial recognition use in the UK. Meanwhile, an EU-wide AI law banning the use of facial recognition in public places just came into force.

Privacy and civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch’s director Silkie Carlo said:

“Expanding live facial recognition means millions of innocent Britons being subjected to automated ID checks.

These are the surveillance tactics of China and Russia and Starmer seems ignorant of the civil liberties implications.”

