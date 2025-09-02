The Guardian – Sainsbury’s to start spying on customers using live facial recognition

Sainsbury’s is trialling Orwellian live facial recognition in a supermarket in Sydenham, South East London and a convenience store in Oldfield Park, Bath. Privacy rights group Big Brother Watch have labelled this as “deeply disproportionate and chilling” calling on Sainsbury’s to immediately abandon the trial. The group’s Senior Advocacy Officer Madeleine Stone said:

“Sainsbury’s decision to trial Orwellian facial recognition technology in its shops is deeply disproportionate and chilling.

“Sainsbury’s should abandon this trial and the government must urgently step in to prevent the unchecked spread of this invasive technology.”

The Guardian – Sainsbury’s tests facial recognition technology in effort to tackle shoplifting

BBC – Sainsbury’s to trial facial recognition to catch shoplifters

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH