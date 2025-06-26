The Register – Iceland’s facial recognition trial “disproportionate and chilling”

Privacy rights campaigners are slamming Iceland’s decision to trial facial recognition surveillance in two of its shops with plans for further expansion.

Big Brother Watch’s Jake Hurfurt said:

“Iceland’s decision to deploy dystopian facial recognition technology to monitor its customers is disproportionate and chilling. Thousands of people will have their privacy rights violated just to buy basic necessities, and Iceland will turn its shoppers into suspects, making them submit to a biometric identity check as part of their daily lives.”

The Register – Frozen foods supermarket chain deploys facial recognition tech

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH