The Times – Mass expansion of facial recognition will “perpetuate existing biases”

Police forces in every city, town and village across the country will adopt live facial recognition (LFR) technology, according to government plans. Surveys of public attitudes towards the technology by the Home Office reveal widespread concern and scepticism among minority groups, who were more likely to avoid areas where LFR is in use, including town centres.

Civil liberty campaigners have warned that the mass expansion of LFR would cause widespread discrimination. Jake Hurfurt, head of research and investigations at Big Brother Watch, said: “Given repeated findings of institutional racial bias in policing, plans to massively expand the use of this discriminatory mass surveillance technology will perpetuate existing ­biases on a mass scale and should be scrapped.”

