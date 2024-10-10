Tortoise – Campaigners slam the Met Police’s use of facial recognition as “intrusive”

Commenting on the Met Police’s use of live facial recognition technology in policing, Mark Johnson of Big Brother Watch said: “The way live facial recognition works is that these systems scan the faces of every single person in a crowd indiscriminately, and Your face contains biometric data. So, a face print is not entirely dissimilar to a fingerprint.

“You wouldn’t have the police fingerprinting members of the public indiscriminately as they walk down the street and so from a privacy perspective, thinking about the presumption of innocence, thinking about the idea that really surveillance should follow, suspicion doesn’t really hold water at all… it’s a deeply intrusive practice.”

Tortoise – Will facial recognition technology transform policing?

