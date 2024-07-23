UK data watchdog finds Essex school’s use of facial recognition to be unlawful

Commenting on the ICO issuing a reprimand to Chelmer Valley High School in Essex for using facial recognition technology to take canteen payments, Mark Johnson, Advocacy Manager at Big Brother Watch said:

“The faceprints taken by these systems contain highly sensitive biometric data. No child should have to go through these kind of border-style identity checks just to get a school meal.

“It is encouraging that the ICO have intervened on this occasion. Children should be taught how to look after their personal data, not treated like walking bar-codes by their own schools and encouraged to give away their biometric data on a whim.”

