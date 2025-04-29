AI and Modern Technologies in Criminal Justice: Opportunities and Human Rights Implications

Our senior advocacy officer, Madeleine Stone, will be speaking about the expansion of live facial recognition technology alongside lawyers and policy experts at The City Law School.

Date and time

Tuesday 6 May 2025

09:30 – 17:00

Location

City Law School,

Sebastian St, Northampton Square,

London,

EC1V 0HB

Event description

This one day symposium brings together academic scholars from City Law School (and Law Schools in the UK, Continental Europe and the United States), legal practitioners, NGO experts and policy makers, to explore opportunities in the proliferation of AI and modern technologies in the criminal process, while drawing particular attention to their human rights implications and investigating solutions about how to confront such implications.

It also aims to expose the participants to the latest developments in AI technologies (inviting them to reflect on potential future solutions for regulating its use – or stopping it altogether – within the criminal process) as well as developments in international human rights law that aim to counter such developments and moderate their impact.

Download full programme (pdf) here

Meet the panellists

Prof Dimitrios Giannoulopoulos, Head of Department, City Law School (Academic Programmes)

Madeleine Stone, Senior Advocacy Officer, Big Brother Watch

Penelope Gibbs, Director, Transform Justice

Alex Tinsley, Doughty Street Chambers, International

