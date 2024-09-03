Big Brother in the office; Workers’ rights, AI and surveillance in 2024

Big Brother Watch is organising an event to launch a groundbreaking report on workplace surveillance in the UK at Labour Party conference.

Date and time

23 September 2024

15:00 – 16:30 GMT

Location

Albert 5,

Hilton Liverpool City Centre,

3 Thomas Steers Way,

Liverpool, L1 8LW

Event description

Workers in the UK are under increasingly heavy surveillance from their bosses and their employers.

Significant advances in the sophistication of technology, falling costs and the shift to home working during the pandemic have all seen a dramatic increase in bosses snooping on their staff.

At its worst, this has included supermarket workers’ ‘pick rates’ being assessed by handheld computers, mandatory biometric sign-in for builders at construction sites, office workers’ attendance monitored using Wi-Fi connection records and data analytics company Teramind’s terrifying spyware allowing our every click and keystroke to be recorded.

But Big Brother Watch is pushing back. Join us for the launch of our new report, which draws on workers’ experiences, trade union views and analysis of the surveillance products on the market in the UK to illustrate a broad cross-section of employer surveillance in the digital age.

As the new Labour Government plans the introduction of legislation to protect workers’ rights in the UK our report also includes a set of policy and legislative recommendations, developed alongside many of the UK’s major trade unions, which would turn the tide on rising workplace surveillance in the UK.

Meet our panellists

Chairing the event is Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch, with speakers including Labour MP for Peterborough, Andrew Pakes, Bill Taylor of the Communication Workers Union, Khalid Edah-Tally of the Independent Workers’ union of Great Britain and Anna Thomas from the Institute for the Future of Work.

Note: This is an official Labour Party conference event taking place outside of the secure zone, therefore conference passes are not needed in order to attend.

