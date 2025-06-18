Bradford Literary Festival – Surveillance States Talk

Head of Research and Investigations at Big Brother Watch, Jake Hurfurt, will be speaking about the role of AI in transforming the national security and surveillance landscape at the Bradford Literature Festival.
Date and time
Sunday 29 June 2025
13:00 – 14:00
Location
The Small Hall,
University of Bradford,
BD7 1DP
Event description
In an age where artificial intelligence is transforming the landscape of security and surveillance, this compelling discussion brings together two leading voices at the heart of the debate. Together, they will explore the complex balance between public safety and personal privacy, questioning where we draw the line in a world of increasing digital oversight.
Meet the panellists