Bradford Literary Festival – Surveillance States Talk

Head of Research and Investigations at Big Brother Watch, Jake Hurfurt, will be speaking about the role of AI in transforming the national security and surveillance landscape at the Bradford Literature Festival.

Date and time

Sunday 29 June 2025

13:00 – 14:00

Location

The Small Hall,

University of Bradford,

BD7 1DP

Event description

In an age where artificial intelligence is transforming the landscape of security and surveillance, this compelling discussion brings together two leading voices at the heart of the debate. Together, they will explore the complex balance between public safety and personal privacy, questioning where we draw the line in a world of increasing digital oversight.

Meet the panellists

Professor Hassan Ugail: Director of the Centre for Visual Computing and Intelligent Systems at the University of Bradford

Jake Hurfurt: Head of Research and Investigations at Big Brother Watch

Jared Shurin: Chair and editor of The Big Book of Cyberpunk, The Djinn Falls in Love, The Best of British Fantasy, and many others

