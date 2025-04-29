Our interim director, Rebecca Vincent, will be part of the panel on ‘The state and the media: Resisting the new McCarthyism’ at the Media Democracy Festival 2025.

Click here to book tickets via Eventbrite

Date and time

Saturday 31 May

10:00 – 18:00

Location

Fyvie Hall,

309 Regent Street,

London,

W1B 2HT

Event description

Every year, the Media Democracy Festival brings together activists, independent media organisations, researchers and policymakers to expose the failures in the UK media, and to build the solutions for creating a more independent, accountable and independent media system that serves the public interest.

Featuring keynote addresses on the failures of the mainstream media, alongside debates on how to break up the power of Big Tech, the impact of AI on creative workers, how to create a democratic media commons, the role of journalism in global conflicts, and how online platforms are making society more fragmented.

View the full programme here.

Meet the panellists

To be confirmed.

Click here to book tickets via Eventbrite

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH