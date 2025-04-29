Head of Research and Investigations at Big Brother Watch, Jake Hurfurt, will be part of a panel on public procurement, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automated Decision Making (ADM) at the Public Law and Technology Conference.

Click here to book online and in-person tickets

Date and time

Monday 9 June 2025

09:00 – 17:30

Location

Fieldfisher London,

Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane,

London,

EC4R 3TT

Event description

Is the law keeping pace with technology to protect people’s rights and uphold transparency and accountability standards? How can public, regulatory and human rights law help ensure technologies are deployed for the benefit of society?

Meet the panellists

The panel will address balancing risks and benefits in Government procurement involving AI and ADM, and current and incoming guidance and legislation affecting this rapidly growing area.

Jonathan Blunden, Sharpe Pritchard

Rachel Coldicutt OBE, Careful Industries

Jake Hurfurt, Big Brother Watch

Azeem Suterwalla KC, Monckton Chambers

