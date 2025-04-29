Head of Research and Investigations at Big Brother Watch, Jake Hurfurt, will be part of a panel on public procurement, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automated Decision Making (ADM) at the Public Law and Technology Conference.
Click here to book online and in-person tickets
Date and time
Monday 9 June 2025
09:00 – 17:30
Location
Fieldfisher London,
Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane,
London,
EC4R 3TT
Event description
Is the law keeping pace with technology to protect people’s rights and uphold transparency and accountability standards? How can public, regulatory and human rights law help ensure technologies are deployed for the benefit of society?
Meet the panellists
The panel will address balancing risks and benefits in Government procurement involving AI and ADM, and current and incoming guidance and legislation affecting this rapidly growing area.
Jonathan Blunden, Sharpe Pritchard
Rachel Coldicutt OBE, Careful Industries
Jake Hurfurt, Big Brother Watch
Azeem Suterwalla KC, Monckton Chambers
Click here to book online and in-person tickets