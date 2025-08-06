The Telegraph – Conservative politicians demand investigation into Government spy unit

Julia Lopez, a Conservative politician and the shadow technology secretary, has called for an investigation into a unit called National Security Online Information Team (NSOIT) monitoring online speech critical of police and government policies.

Big Brother Watch described NSOIT as an “unaccountable and secretive government unit [that] is spying on speech that is critical of the police and government policies”.

This unit was called the Counter Disinformation Unit. It was revealed that this unit, under the previous government, monitored critics of lockdown policies during the pandemic.

