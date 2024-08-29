The Telegraph – Free speech is dying online

Big Brother Watch Team / August 29, 2024

Until recently, you were deemed a swivel-eyed conspiracy theorist or gullible purveyor of falsehoods if you took seriously indications that governments worked hand-in-hand with big tech to censor information which may have been lawful and factual from billions of people when it suited them.

But this week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a muted admission to a US Congressional Committee that that is exactly what his platforms did. He said that his social media sites, which include Facebook and Instagram, were pressured by the White House to censor public discussion during the Covid-19 pandemic, even including “humour and satire”, and that he censored reporting about Hunter Biden’s laptop and his overseas business affairs during the 2020 presidential election in order to tackle “disinformation”.

