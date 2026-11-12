Former minister Jess Phillips has publicly called for device-level spyware on Britons’ phones that poses serious privacy risks. Commenting on the potential use of device-level scanning, Jack Coulson, head of advocacy, said:

“Effective child protection requires a stronger criminal justice response.

“Yet police are already overwhelmed by reports of child sexual abuse, while the NCA has rightly raised concerns that eight in ten offenders convicted of possessing child abuse images avoid prison.

“Genuine child protection requires well-resourced, targeted policing and robust enforcement of the law, not the scanning of every phone in Britain.”

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BBC – Former minister calls for phone tech to block live-streamed child sex abuse

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