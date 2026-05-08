BBC – Instagram removes message encryption

Instagram no longer encrypts direct messages between users on the platform, meaning Meta can now access all messages.

Maya Thomas from Big Brother Watch was “disappointed” by the decision and said E2EE was “one of the key ways children can keep their data safe online, so we’re concerned that Meta may be caving to government pressure.”

Big Brother Watch says Meta’s decision could influence the wider social media industry.

BBC – Instagram privacy tech is turned off today – what does this mean for your DMs?

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