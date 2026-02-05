BBC- Man wrongly kicked out of Sainsbury’s shop using facial recognition

An innocent man was booted out of a Sainsbury’s shop using live facial recognition. This is one of seven Sainsbury’s shops in London using this face-scanning technology provided by software company Facewatch. Jasleen Chaggar of Big Brother Watch said that the organisation, “”regularly hears from members of the public who are left traumatised after being wrongly caught in this net of privatised biometric surveillance”.

