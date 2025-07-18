BBC – Met Police to scan everyone’s faces at Notting Hill Carnival

The Metropolitan Police will use live facial recognition to scan everyone’s faces at Notting Hill Carnival.

Rebecca Vincent, interim director of civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, said: “We know that LFR is less accurate in scanning minority faces, so using it to target attendees of this beloved cultural celebration is particularly sinister.”

“This planned deployment is even more concerning given the continued lack of a legislative basis, leaving police to write their own rules with no accountability or oversight.”