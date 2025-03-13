BBC News – Apple’s legal challenge must be open to public urge privacy groups

Apple is taking legal action against the UK government after the Home Office demanded the right to a backdoor access to iCloud’s end-to-end encrypted data, presenting an unprecedented threat to privacy rights in the UK.

Privacy rights groups including Big Brother Watch, Index on Censorship, and Open Rights Group have jointly urged the president of the Investigatory Powers Tribunal to open the closed-door hearing to the public.

Big Brother Watch’s Interim Director, Rebecca Vincent, said: “This case implicates the privacy rights of millions of British citizens who use Apple’s technology, as well as Apple’s international users,

“There is significant public interest in knowing when and on what basis the UK government believes that it can compel a private company to undermine the privacy and security of its customers.”

