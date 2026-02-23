BBC – Police to scan football fans’ faces in Liverpool using live facial recognition

Live facial recognition will be used at the Everton v Manchester United match on Monday. Police forces should be able to manage the crowd “without infringing on the rights of everyone who wants to attend”, said Matthew Feeney, Big Brother Watch’s advocacy manager. He continued, “police should not be using the technology until, at the very bare minimum, we have some kind of legal framework that governs, who can be on the watch list, how it is used, what kind of places and occasions that can be used in.”

BBC – Live facial recognition to be used at Everton game

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH