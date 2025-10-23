BBC – Starmer’s digital ID plans raise surveillance concerns

The Prime Minister has said that the digital ID scheme will not be applied retrospectively and will be mandatory for work after it is introduced by 2028. However, civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch are still concerned about the impact of a digital ID scheme on privacy and freedoms in the UK. Silkie Carlo, the groups’ director said: “Keir Starmer has already lost the public’s trust on digital IDs. The only way to safeguard the public’s privacy and right to choose is to reject plans for a mandatory digital ID, as millions of people have petitioned the Prime Minister to do”

BBC – No digital ID checks until you change jobs, says No 10

