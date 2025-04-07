BBC – UK Court rejects Home Office bid to hear Apple’s encryption case in secret

The UK court today rejected the UK Home Office’s bid to hear Apple’s challenge against Government orders to break encryption in secret. This comes after Privacy and civil liberties organisations Big Brother Watch, Open Rights Group and Index on Censorship called on the court to open Apple’s closed appeal against the Home Office’s encryption-breaching order to the public.

Rebecca Vincent, Big Brother Watch’s Interim Director, welcomed the judgement and said that it is “effectively chipping away at the pervasive climate of secrecy surrounding the Investigatory Powers Tribunal’s consideration of the Apple case”.

Reiterating the significance of this hearing Ms. Vincent said, “The Home Office’s order to break encryption represents a massive attack on the privacy rights of millions of British Apple users, which is a matter of significant public interest and must not be considered behind closed doors”

